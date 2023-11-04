Bologna-Lazio, le pagelle dei quotidiani: tutti rimandati e Luis Alberto...
RASSEGNA STAMPA - La Lazio cade a Bologna inanellando la quinta sconfitta in campionato. U bottino amaro per i biancocelesti che hanno disputato un gran primo tempo, ma poi nella ripresa si sono un po' persi. Una sconfitta che brucia e che mette l'accento sulle lacune offensive dei capitolini che in avanti non sembrano riuscire a incidere. I quotidiani si dividono con i voti che oscillano tra il 5 e il 6. Deludono Luis Alberto e Immobile, mentre Lazzari è quello che divide di più passando dal 4.5 al 6.5.
IL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6.5, Patric 6, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 6 (Pellegrini 5,5 2’ st); Guendouzi 5,5 (Kamada sv 36’ st), Rovella 5.5, Luis Alberto 5.5; Felipe Anderson 5,5 (Isaksen sv 36’ st), Castellanos 6 (Immobile 5 12’ st), Pedro 5 (Zaccagni 6 12’ st). All.: Sarri 6
LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6.5, Patric 5, Romagnoli 5.5, Marusic 6 (Pellegrini 6 2’ st); Guendouzi 6,5 (Kamada sv 36’ st), Rovella 6.5, Luis Alberto 5; Felipe Anderson 5,5 (Isaksen sv 36’ st), Castellanos 6 (Immobile 5 12’ st), Pedro 5.5 (Zaccagni 5.5 12’ st). All.: Sarri 5.5
IL CORRIERE DELLA SERA - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 5,5, Romagnoli 5,5, Marusic 6 (Pellegrini 5,5 2’ st); Guendouzi 6,5 (Kamada sv 36’ st), Rovella 6, Luis Alberto 5; Felipe Anderson 6 (Isaksen sv 36’ st), Castellanos 6 (Immobile 5 12’ st), Pedro 5 (Zaccagni 5 12’ st). All.: Sarri 5
IL MESSAGGERO - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 5, Romagnoli 5, Marusic 6 (3'st Pellegrini 5); Guendouzi 5 (35' st Kamada ng), Rovella 5, Luis Alberto 5; Felipe 5 (35'st Isaksen ng), Castellanos 5 (12'st Immobile 5), Pedro 5 (12'st Zaccagni 5,5). In panchina: Sepe, Mandas, Hysaj, Gila, Vecino, Basic, Cataldi. All. Sarri 5
IL TEMPO - Provedel 6; Lazzari 4.5, Patric 5.5, Romagnoli 5.5, Marusic 5.5 (3’ st Pellegrini 5); Guendouzi 6 (35’ st Kamada sv), Rovella 5.5, Luis Alberto 5; Felipe Anderson 5 (35’ st Isaksen 5.5), Castellanos 5.5 (13’ st Immobile 5), Pedro 5 (13’ st Zaccagni 5). All.: Sarri 5.
LA REPUBBLICA - Provedel 6 — Lazzari 6, Patric 5.5, Romagnoli 5.5, Marusic 5.5 (3’ st Pellegrini 5) — Guendouzi 6 (36’st Kamada sv), Rovella 6, Luis Alberto 5 — Felipe Anderson 5 (36’ st Isaksen sv), Castellanos 5.5 (12’ st Immobile 5) Pedro 6 (12’ st Zaccagni 5). All.: Sarri 5.5
LA STAMPA - Provedel 6; Lazzari 5, Patric 6, Romagnoli 5,5, Marusic 5,5 (3' st Pellegrini 5,5); Guendouzi 5,5 (36' st Kamada sv), Rovella 6, Luis Alberto 6,5; Felipe Anderson 5 (36' st Isaksen sv), Castellanos 6 (12' st Immobile 5), Pedro 6 (12' st Zaccagni 5). All..: Sarri 5
LIBERO - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 5.5, Romagnoli 5.5, Marusic 6 (3’ st Pellegrini 5.5); Guendouzi 5.5 (36’ st Kamada sv), Rovella 5.5, Luis Alberto 5; Felipe Anderson 5 (36’ st Isaksen sv), Castellanos 5 (12’ st Immobile 5), Pedro 5 (12’ st Zaccagni 5). All. Sarri.
IL GIORNO - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 6, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 5.5 (3’st Pellegrini 6); Guendouzi 6 (36’st Kamada sv), Rovella 5.5, Luis Alberto 5.5; Felipe Anderson 5 (36’st Isaksen sv), Castellanos 6 (12’st Immobile 5.5), Pedro 5.5 (12’st Zaccagni 5.5). Allenatore: Sarri 6.