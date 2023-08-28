Lazio - Genoa, le pagelle dei quotidiani: si salva solo Luis Alberto

La Champions League 2023/2024 ha già preso il via da qualche settimana, ma adesso si fa sul serio per...

CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO MARCOS ANTONIO - Non solo il mercato in entrata. Mentre la Lazio sta definendo l'arrivo di Guendouzi...

PROVEDEL 5: Primo errore, lo salva il palo: si era fatto scavalcare dal cross innocuo di Vasquez. Secondo errore, Retegui non...