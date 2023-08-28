Lazio - Genoa, le pagelle dei quotidiani: si salva solo Luis Alberto
La Lazio non riesce a riscattarsi dopo la sconfitta di Lecce e perde 1-0 anche contro il Genoa all'Olimpico. Prove negative da parte dei singoli, l'unico a salvarsi è Luis Alberto da cui è arrivato qualche pericolo per la porta di Martinez. Di seguito le pagelle dei quotidiani:
CORRIERE DELLO SPORT - Provedel 5; Lazzari 4.5, Casale 5, Romagnoli 5, Marusic 5 (66' Pellegrini 5.5); Kamada 4 (66' Vecino 5.5), Cataldi 5 (79' Castellanos 5.5), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 4.5 (66' Isaksen 5.5), Immobile 5, Zaccagni 6. All.: Sarri 5.
LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT - Provedel 5.5; Lazzari 5, Casale 4.5, Romagnoli 5, Marusic 5 (66' Pellegrini 5.5); Kamada 5 (66' Vecino 5.5), Cataldi 5 (79' Castellanos 5.5), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5 (66' Isaksen 5.5), Immobile 5.5, Zaccagni 5.5. All.: Sarri 5.
LIBERO - Provedel 5.5; Lazzari 6, Casale 6, Romagnoli 5.5, Marusic 5 (21' st Pellegrini 5.5); Kamada 5 (21' st Vecino 6), Cataldi 5.5 (34' st Castellanos sv), Luis Alberto 5.5; Felipe Anderson 5 (21' st Isaksen 6), Immobile 5, Zaccagni 6. All. Sarri 5.
LA STAMPA - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Casale 5,5, Romagnoli 5, Marusic 5,5 (21' st Pellegrini 6); Kamada 5 (21' st Vecino 5,5), Cataldi 5 (34' st Castellanos sv), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5 (21' st Isaksen 5,5), Immobile 5,5, Zaccagni 6. All.: Sarri 5.
IL MESSAGGERO - Provedel 5.5; Lazzari 4, Casale 5, Romagnoli 5, Marusic 5 (21' st Pellegrini 5); Kamada 4 (21' st Vecino 5.5), Cataldi 6 (33' st Castellanos ng), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 4 (21' st Isaksen 5.5), Immobile 5.5, Zaccagni 6. All. Sarri 4.
CORRIERE DELLA SERA - Provedel 5,5; Lazzari 5,5, Casale 5, Romagnoli 5,5, Marusic 5,5 (Pellegrini 5 21’ st ); Kamada 5 (Vecino 5,5 21’ st), Cataldi 5,5 (Castellanos 5 34’ st), Luis Alberto 6,5; Felipe Anderson 5 (Isaksen 5,5 21’ st), Immobile 6, Zaccagni 5,5. All.: Sarri 5.
IL RESTO DEL CARLINO - Provedel 5.5; Lazzari 6, Casale 5.5, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 5.5 (21’ st Pellegrini 6); Kamada 5.5 (21’ st Vecino 6), Cataldi 5.5 (34’ st Castellanos sv), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5.5 (21’ st Isaksen 6), Immobile 5.5, Zaccagni 5.5. Allenatore: Sarri 5.5.
LA NAZIONE - Provedel 5.5; Lazzari 6, Casale 5.5, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 5.5 (21’ st Pellegrini 6); Kamada 5.5 (21’ st Vecino 6), Cataldi 5.5 (34’ st Castellanos sv), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5.5 (21’ st Isaksen 6), Immobile 5.5, Zaccagni 5.5. Allenatore: Sarri 5.5.
IL TEMPO - Provedel 5; Lazzari 5.5, Casale 5.5, Romagnoli 5.5, Marusic 5 (21` st Pellegrini 5); Kamada 5 (21` st Vecino 5), Cataldi 5(34` st Castellanos 5.5), Luis Alberto 5.5; Felipe Anderson 5 (21` st Isaksen 5), Immobile 5, Zaccagni 5.5. All.: Sarri 5.
IL SECOLO XIX - Provedel 5,5; Lazzari 6, Casale 5.5, Romagnoli 5, Marusic 5.5 (21' st Pellegrini 6); Kamada 5 (21' st Vecino 6), Cataldi 6 (34' st Castellanos Sv), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 6 (21' st Isaksen 6), Immobile 5.5, Zaccagni 5.5. Sarri 5,5.
LA REPUBBLICA - Provedel 5; Lazzari 5, Casale 5, Romagnoli 5, Marusic 5 (21’ st Pellegrini 5); Kamada 5 (21’ st Vecino 5.5), Cataldi 5 (34’ st Castellanos 6), Luis Alberto 5.5; Felipe Anderson 4.5 (21’ st Isaksen 5), Immobile 5, Zaccagni 5. All. Sarri 5.