Lazio - Roma, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Romagnoli sugli scudi, Felipe...

Finisce in parità il derby tra Lazio e Roma con le sue squadre che hanno pensato più a non perdere che a vincere. La squadra di Sarri ci ha provato sicuramente di più rispetto agli avversari, ma non è bastato per portare a casa l'intera posta in palio. La difesa biancoceleste ha fatto da padrona e Romagnoli è stato riconosciuto dai quotidiani tra i migliori. Bene anche Guendouzi che oscilla tra il 6.5 e il 7. Rimandato Felipe Anderson insieme a Marusic, entrambi ricevono molte insufficienze. Ecco i voti completi:

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6,5, Patric 6, Romagnoli 7, Marusic 5,5 (36'st Hysaj SV); Guendouzi 7, Cataldi 6 (19'st Vecino sv; 30'st Rovella 6)), Luis Alberto 6.5; Felipe Anderson 5 (36'st Kamada sv), Immobile 6, Pedro 5.5 (19'st Isaksen 6). All.Sarri 6

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 6, Romagnoli 6.5, Marusic 5 (37' st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6,5, Cataldi 5,5 (19' st Vecino sv, 30' st Rovella sv), Luis Alberto 6.5; Felipe Anderson 5.5 (37' st Kamada sv), Immobile 5,5, Pedro 5 (20' st Isaksen 6). All.: Sarri 5,5.

IL MESSAGGERO - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6,5, Patric 6,5, Romagnoli 7, Marusic 5,5 (36'st Hysaj ng); Guendouzi 7, Cataldi 5,5 (19'st Vecino ng; 24'st Rovella 6)), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5 (36'st Kamada ng), Immobile 6, Pedro 6 (19'st Isaksen 6). All.Sarri 6,5

IL TEMPO - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Romagnoli 6.5, Patric 6, Marusic 5.5 (37’ st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6.5, Cataldi 6 (19’ st Vecino sv, 31’ st Rovella sv), Luis Alberto 6.5; Felipe Anderson 5.5 (37’ st Kamada sv), Immobile 6, Pedro 5.5 (19’ st Isaksen 6). All. Sarri 6

CORRIERE DELLA SERA - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 7, Romagnoli 7, Marusic 5 (Hysaj sv 37’ st); Guendouzi 7, Cataldi 5 (Vecino sv 20’ st; Rovella 6,5 30’ st), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5 (Kamada sv 37’ st), Immobile 5,5, Pedro 5 (Isaksen 6 20’ st). All: Sarri 6

LA STAMPA - Provedel sv; Lazzari 6, Patric 6,5, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 6 (37' st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6,5, Cataldi 5,5 (19' st Vecino sv, 30' st Rovella sv), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5 (37' st Kamada sv), Immobile 5,5, Pedro 5,5 (20' st Isaksen 6). All.: Sarri 5,5.

IL RESTO DEL CARLINO - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 6, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 6 (36’ st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6.5, Cataldi 5 (20’ st Vecino sv, 30’ st Rovella 6), Luis Alberto 6,5; Felipe Anderson 5 (37’ st Kamada sv), Immobile 6, Pedro 5 (20’ st Isaksen 6).All. Sarri 6.

LA NAZIONE - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 6, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 6 (36’ st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6.5, Cataldi 5 (20’ st Vecino sv, 30’ st Rovella 6), Luis Alberto 6,5; Felipe Anderson 5 (37’ st Kamada sv), Immobile 6, Pedro 5 (20’ st Isaksen 6).All. Sarri 6.

IL GIORNO - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 6, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 6 (36’ st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6.5, Cataldi 5 (20’ st Vecino sv, 30’ st Rovella 6), Luis Alberto 6,5; Felipe Anderson 5 (37’ st Kamada sv), Immobile 6, Pedro 5 (20’ st Isaksen 6).All. Sarri 6.

IL GAZZETTINO - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6,5, Patric 6,5, Romagnoli 7, Marusic 5,5 (36'st Hysaj ng); Guendouzi 7, Cataldi 5,5 (19'st Vecino ng; 24'st Rovella 6)), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5 (36'st Kamada ng), Immobile 6, Pedro 6 (19'st Isaksen 6). All.Sarri 6,5

L'ECO DI BERGAMO - Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 6, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 6 (36’ st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6,5, Cataldi 5,5 (20’ st Vecino sv, 30’ st Rovella sv), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5 (37’ st Kamada sv), Immobile 5,5, Pedro 5,5 (20’ st Isaksen 6). All. Sarri 6.

