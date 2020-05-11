Tredici anni fa Leiva diventava un giocatore del Liverpool: “Grazie per tutto” - FT
Prima l'intervista, poi il post. L'11 maggio è da sempre una giornata Reds per Lucas Leiva. Anzi, dall'11 maggio 2007: giorno in cui il brasiliano si è unito ufficialmente al Liverpool. Da lì 10 anni di amore, sfortune sportive, passione. Prima del passaggio alla Lazio nell'estate 2017. In ogni caso, Leiva è rimasto legatissimo al club del Merseyside come confermato dal suo post su Instagram: “Tredici anni fa diventavo un RED, grazie per tutto”. Lo stesso Liverpool ha ricordato il suo acquisto - sempre sui social -, e poi proposto un sondaggio ai tifosi: “Qual è il tuo momento preferito di Lucas Leiva ai Reds?”. Ai tifosi del Liverpool la risposta.
13 years ago I became a RED ... thank you for everything ❤️#YNWA
A post shared by Lucas Leiva (@leivalucas) on May 11, 2020 at 3:38am PDT
On this day in 2007, Lucas became a Red What a player #LFC #LiverpoolFC #Lucas #Liverpool #OnThisDay
A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on May 10, 2020 at 9:59pm PDT
What was your favourite Lucas moment at the Reds? 🤔 #LFC #LiverpoolFC
A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on May 11, 2020 at 2:28am PDT
