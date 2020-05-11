Tredici anni fa Leiva diventava un giocatore del Liverpool: “Grazie per tutto” - FT

11.05.2020 14:20 di Francesco Mattogno Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Federico De Luca
Tredici anni fa Leiva diventava un giocatore del Liverpool: “Grazie per tutto” - FT

Prima l'intervista, poi il post. L'11 maggio è da sempre una giornata Reds per Lucas Leiva. Anzi, dall'11 maggio 2007: giorno in cui il brasiliano si è unito ufficialmente al Liverpool. Da lì 10 anni di amore, sfortune sportive, passione. Prima del passaggio alla Lazio nell'estate 2017. In ogni caso, Leiva è rimasto legatissimo al club del Merseyside come confermato dal suo post su Instagram: “Tredici anni fa diventavo un RED, grazie per tutto”. Lo stesso Liverpool ha ricordato il suo acquisto - sempre sui social -, e poi proposto un sondaggio ai tifosi: “Qual è il tuo momento preferito di Lucas Leiva ai Reds?”. Ai tifosi del Liverpool la risposta.

LAZIO, LE PAROLE DI LUCAS LEIVA

LAZIO, LE PAROLE DEL PRESIDENTE LOTITO

TORNA ALLA HOMEPAGE