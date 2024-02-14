Lazio-Bayern Monaco, man of the match a sorpresa: la scelta della UEFA
14.02.2024 23:04 di Edoardo Zeno Twitter: @@ZenoEdoardo
Né Immobile, auore del gol decisivo, né Isaksen, che si è procurato il rigore. Il man of the match della UEFA di Lazio-Bayern Monaco è Matteo Guendouzi. Prestazione gigantesca del centrocampista francese che corre, lotta e pressa ovunque. Qualità e quantità per l'8 biancoceleste che riceve questo importante riconoscimento al termine della partita.