Atalanta - Lazio, le pagelle dei quotidiani: horror biancoceleste

La Lazio crolla. Una bruttissima prestazione condanna i biancocelesti che cedono 3-1 all'Atalanta con una prestazione sotto tono. La squadra di Sarri sembra in una fase super negativa e non riesce a rialzarsi. Inevitabilmente i voti risentono della prova offerta. Pioggia di insufficienze per la rosa con Il Tempo che rifila un 3 a Felipe Anderson. Non viene risparmiato nemmeno Sarri che oscilla tra il 4 e il 5. Ecco le pagelle dei quotidiani:

IL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT - Provedel 5.5; Lazzari 4 (1’ st Pellegrini 4.5), Gila 4.5 (1’ st Casale 5), Romagnoli 5, Marusic 4; Guendouzi 5, Rovella 4.5, Luis Alberto 4.5 (24’ st Vecino 5.5); Isaksen 4.5 (19’ st Pedro 5.5), Castellanos 4.5 (19’ st Immobile 6.5), Felipe Anderson 4. All: Sarri 4

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT - Provedel 5; Lazzari 4.5 (1’ st Pellegrini 4.5), Gila 4 (1’ st Casale 5), Romagnoli 5.5, Marusic 4.5; Guendouzi 5.5, Rovella 4.5, Luis Alberto 4.5 (24’ st Vecino 5.5); Isaksen 4 (19’ st Pedro 5.5), Castellanos 4.5 (19’ st Immobile 6.5), Felipe Anderson 4.5. All: Sarri 4.5

IL MESSAGGERO - Provedel 5,5; Lazzari 4 (1'st Pellegrini 4), Gila 5 (1'st Casale 5), Romagnoli 5, Marusic 4; Guendouzi 6, Rovella 4,5, Luis Alberto 4,5 (24'st Vecino 5); Isaksen 5 (18'st Pedro 6), Castellanos 5 (18'st Immobile 6), Felipe 4. All: Sarri 4

IL TEMPO - Provedel 5; Lazzari 4 (1’ st Pellegrini 5.5), Gila 4 (1’ st Casale 5), Romagnoli 5, Marusic 5; Guendouzi 5, Rovella 5, Luis Alberto 5.5 (24’ st Vecino 5.5); Isaksen 4 (19’ st Pedro 5.5), Castellanos 4 (19’ st Immobile 6), Felipe Anderson 3. All: Sarri 5

LA REPUBBLICA - Provedel 5 — Lazzari 4 (1’ st Pellegrini 5), Gila 4.5 (1’ st Casale 5), Romagnoli 4.5, Marusic 4 — Guendouzi 6, Rovella 5.5, Luis Alberto 4.5 (24’ st Vecino 6) — Isaksen 4 (19'st Pedro 6), Castellanos 5 (18'st Immobile 6), Felipe 4. All: Sarri 4

CORRIERE DELLA SERA - Provedel 6; Lazzari 5 (Pellegrini 5 1’ st), Gila 4,5 (Casale 5 1’ st), Romagnoli 5, Marusic 4,5; Guendouzi 5, Rovella 5, Luis Alberto 5 (Vecino 5 24’ st); Isaksen 4,5 (Pedro 5,5 19’ st), Castellanos 5 (Immobile 6 19’ st), Felipe Anderson 4. All.: Sarri 4,5

LA STAMPA - Provedel 6; Lazzari 5 (1' st Pellegrini 6), Romagnoli 5, Gila 4,5 (1' st Casale 5), Marusic 5; Guendouzi 6, Rovella 5, Luis Alberto 5 (24' st Vecino 5,5); Isaksen 4,5 (19' st Pedro 5,5), Castellanos 5 (19' st Immobile 6,5), Felipe Anderson 5. All.: Sarri 5

IL GIORNALE - Provedel 5,5; Lazzari 4,5 (1’ st Lu.Pellegrini 5), Gila 5 (1’ st Casale 5,5), A.Romagnoli 5,5, Marusic 4,5; Guendouzi 5, Rovella 5,5, Luis Alberto 4,5 (25’ st Vecino 5); Isaksen 5,5 (19’ st Pedro 5), Castellanos 4,5 (19’ st Immobile 6), Felipe Anderson 5. All. Sarri 5.

LIBERO - Provedel 5.5; Lazzari 5 (1’ st Pellegrini 5.5), Gila 5 (1’ st Casale 5), Romagnoli 5, Marusic 4.5; Guendouzi 6, Rovella 5.5, Luis Alberto 5.5 (24’ st Vecino 6); Isaksen 5 (19’ st Pedro 6), Castellanos 5 (19’ st Immobile 6.5), Felipe Anderson 5. All. Sarri.

IL RESTO DEL CARLINO - Provedel 5.5; Lazzari 5 (1’st Pellegrini 5.5), Gila 5 (1’st Casale 5), Romagnoli 5, Marusic 4.5; Guendouzi 6, Rovella 5.5, Luis Alberto 5.5 (24’st Vecino 6); Isaksen 5 (19’st Pedro 6), Castellanos 5 (19’st Immobile 6.5), Felipe Anderson 5. All. Sarri 5

LA NAZIONE - Provedel 5.5; Lazzari 5 (1’st Pellegrini 5.5), Gila 5 (1’st Casale 5), Romagnoli 5, Marusic 4.5; Guendouzi 6, Rovella 5.5, Luis Alberto 5.5 (24’st Vecino 6); Isaksen 5 (19’st Pedro 6), Castellanos 5 (19’st Immobile 6.5), Felipe Anderson 5. All. Sarri 5

IL GIORNO - Provedel 5,5; Lazzari 4,5 (46’ Pellegrini 4,5), Gila 4,5 (46’ Casale 4,5), Romagnoli 4,5, Marusic 4,5; Guendouzi 5, Rovella 5, Luis Alberto 4,5 (69’ Vecino 5,5); Felipe Anderson 5, Castellanos 5 (64’ Immobile 6), Isaksen 5 (64’ Pedro 6). All. Sarri 4,5.

L'ECO DI BERGAMO - Provedel 6; Lazzari 5,5 (1’ st Pellegrini 5), Gila 5 (1’ st Casale 6), Romagnoli 5,5, Marusic 5; Guendouzi 5,5, Rovella 5, Luis Alberto 5,5 (24’ st Vecino 6); Isaksen 5 (19’ st Pedro 6), Castellanos 5 (19’ st Immobile 6,5), Felipe Anderson 5,5. All. Sarri 5.

Pubblicato il 5/02

