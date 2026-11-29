Lazio, Provstgaard segna e convince: le sue pagelle con il Torino
29.11.2026 10:45 di Francesco Montano Twitter: @@F_Montano1
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
RASSEGNA STAMPA - Sembra averci preso gusto, e in quel di Torino è ormai una sentenza: Oliver Provstgaard sblocca ancora il risultato in terra piemontese, e insieme al gol offre un'altra grande prestazione messa in evidenza anche dai quotidiani. Di seguito le sue pagelle.
CORRIERE DELLO SPORT - Provstgaard 8
IL MESSAGGERO - Provstgaard 8
GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT - Provstgaard 7
CORRIERE DELLA SERA - Provstgaard 7
TUTTOSPORT - Provstgaard 7,5
LA REPUBBLICA - Provstgaard 7.5
autore
Roma, classe 2001. Parto da Scienze Politiche e arrivo a Marketing e Management dello Sport. Tifo Lazio e scrivo da quando sono nato.