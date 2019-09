Lazio, Berisha: "Orgoglioso di far parte del Kosovo. Bello tornare in campo"

Proud to be part of this Team, representing my blood, my country, my family, through Ups and Downs we stay together, as the say! raised by war, stronger then fear, Fear only God and everything is possible, 7 months setback because of injury what a pleasure just to be back on the field enjoying what I love to do, feeling blessed 🙏 not the result we wanted, we will keep fighting and improving, our fans are the best in the world, thank you 🇽🇰🇽🇰🦅🦅❤️ #godsplan #godisthereason #blessed #elhamdulillah #ilovethisgame #jemidardanët

