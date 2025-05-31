LAVORARE IN ITALIA - ROAD TO ITALY®: il ponte tra chi cerca lavoro, chi lo offre e chi può fare da tramite

Nel nostro Paese centinaia di aziende stanno cercando personale affidabile.

Fuori dall’Italia invece migliaia di persone sognano un’opportunità reale, vera.

Sono molti a pensare: “non ho esperienza, non sono pronto”.

Ecco invece la risposta: non serve essere pronti. Serve solo voler iniziare, volerci essere.

ROAD TO ITALY® è il progetto che forma chi cerca e collega chi ha bisogno.

Unisce mondi. Crea strade. Costruisce futuro.

È pensato per:

Chi vive all’estero e vuole lavorare da noi

Chi gestisce un’azienda e cerca personale qualificato

Chi lavora nel sociale, conosce persone in difficoltà e vuole dare una mano

Cosa offre ROAD TO ITALY®?

- Corsi gratuiti e/o retribuiti per imparare un mestiere

- Formazione linguistica e supporto continuo

- Collegamento diretto con aziende italiane pronte ad assumere

- Inserimento lavorativo vero, concreto, non promesse

Anche se non hai esperienza possiamo iniziare insieme.

Ti basta un “sì”. Al resto pensiamo noi.

SCRIVICI A: recruiting@siaservizi.com

Scopri di più visita il sito www.proleadacademy.com/mle/

Tel +39 328 316 7950

