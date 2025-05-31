LAVORARE IN ITALIA - ROAD TO ITALY®: il ponte tra chi cerca lavoro, chi lo offre e chi può fare da tramite
Nel nostro Paese centinaia di aziende stanno cercando personale affidabile.
Fuori dall’Italia invece migliaia di persone sognano un’opportunità reale, vera.
Sono molti a pensare: “non ho esperienza, non sono pronto”.
Ecco invece la risposta: non serve essere pronti. Serve solo voler iniziare, volerci essere.
ROAD TO ITALY® è il progetto che forma chi cerca e collega chi ha bisogno.
Unisce mondi. Crea strade. Costruisce futuro.
È pensato per:
Chi vive all’estero e vuole lavorare da noi
Chi gestisce un’azienda e cerca personale qualificato
Chi lavora nel sociale, conosce persone in difficoltà e vuole dare una mano
Cosa offre ROAD TO ITALY®?
- Corsi gratuiti e/o retribuiti per imparare un mestiere
- Formazione linguistica e supporto continuo
- Collegamento diretto con aziende italiane pronte ad assumere
- Inserimento lavorativo vero, concreto, non promesse
Anche se non hai esperienza possiamo iniziare insieme.
Ti basta un “sì”. Al resto pensiamo noi.
SCRIVICI A: recruiting@siaservizi.com
Scopri di più visita il sito www.proleadacademy.com/mle/
“JUST NEED TO BE READY.”
ROAD TO ITALY®: connecting workers, companies — and those who can bridge the gap
Thousands of Italian companies are hiring.
Abroad, thousands of people are waiting for their chance — but many feel:
“I have no skills. I’m not ready.”
Here’s the truth: you don’t need to be ready. We’ll train you. You just need to show up.
ROAD TO ITALY® connects people with purpose.
We build futures — from scratch if needed.
It’s made for:
- People living abroad who want to work and move to Italy
- Businesses in Italy looking for motivated, reliable people
- NGOs, social workers, and friends who know someone ready for change
What do we offer?
Free or paid training — no experience needed
Italian language support
Direct job placements in real companies
Step-by-step guidance throughout the journey
If you’re willing to begin, we’ll help you get there.
You don’t need to be perfect — just willing.
Email us: recruiting@siaservizi.com
Learn more: www.proleadacademy.com/mle/