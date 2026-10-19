Juve - Lazio, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Provstgaard domina, Nuno convince
RASSEGNA STAMPA - La Lazio vince e convince. Troppo poca Juventus per arginare una Lazio straripante e che sembra non avere intenzione di fermarsi. Lo 0-3 di Torino regala nuovamente la testa della classifica a Gennaro Gattuso e i suoi ragazzi: i principali quotidiani hanno promosso a pieni voti l'intero collettivo. Di seguito le pagelle dei biancocelesti:
IL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT - Mandas 7; Floriani M. 6.5, Sutalo 7.5, Provstgaard 8.5, Nuno Tavares 7.5; Frattesi 7, Belahyane 7, Taylor 8 (Dele-Bashiru 24' st 7.5); Isaksen 8.5 (Lazzari 34' st 6), Noslin 7 (Pinamonti 24' st 7), Zaccagni 7.5 (Pedraza 40' st 6). All. Gattuso 9.
LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT - Mandas 7; Floriani M. 7, Sutalo 7.5, Provstgaard 8, Nuno Tavares 8; Frattesi 6.5, Belahyane 7, Taylor 7.5 (Dele-Bashiru 24' st 7); Isaksen 8.5 (Lazzari 34' st s.v.), Noslin 6.5 (Pinamonti 24' st 6.5), Zaccagni 7 (Pedraza 40' st s.v.). All. Gattuso 9.
IL MESSAGGERO - Mandas 6.5; Floriani M. 7, Sutalo 7, Provstgaard 8, Nuno Tavares 7.5; Frattesi 7, Belahyane 7, Taylor 7 (Dele-Bashiru 24' st 7); Isaksen 8 (Lazzari 34' st s.v.), Noslin 6 (Pinamonti 24' st 6), Zaccagni 7 (Pedraza 40' st s.v.). All. Gattuso 8.
LA REPUBBLICA - Mandas 6; Floriani M. 6,5, Sutalo 7, Provstgaard 7,5, Nuno Tavares 7.5; Frattesi 6,5, Belahyane 7, Taylor 7 (Dele-Bashiru 24' st 7); Isaksen 7,5 (Lazzari 34' st s.v.), Noslin 7 (Pinamonti 24' st 6,5), Zaccagni 7 (Pedraza 40' st s.v.). All. Gattuso 8.
IL CORRIERE DELLA SERA - Mandas 6; Floriani M. 6, Sutalo 6,5, Provstgaard 7,5, Nuno Tavares 7; Frattesi 6,5, Belahyane 6,5, Taylor 7 (Dele-Bashiru 24' st 6,5); Isaksen 7,5 (Lazzari 34' st s.v.), Noslin 6,5 (Pinamonti 24' st 6), Zaccagni 7 (Pedraza 40' st s.v.). All. Gattuso 7,5.
TUTTOSPORT - Mandas 6; Floriani M. 6,5, Sutalo 7, Provstgaard 7,5, Nuno Tavares 6,5; Frattesi 6,5, Belahyane 7, Taylor 6,5 (Dele-Bashiru 24' st 7); Isaksen 7 (Lazzari 34' st s.v.), Noslin 5,5 (Pinamonti 24' st 6,5), Zaccagni 7 (Pedraza 40' st s.v.). All. Gattuso 7,5.