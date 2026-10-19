Juve - Lazio, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Provstgaard domina, Nuno convince

WEBTV PEDRAZA ALLA LAZIO: ECCO LA FRASE PRIMA DI ENTRARE A FORMELLO - VD Tra i giocatori arrivati a Formello per il raduno prima dell'inizio della nuova stagione, un solo volto nuovo, quello di Pedraza, arrivato nei giorni scorsi a Roma dal Villarreal. Primissime foto con i tifosi presenti, qualche autografo. Lo spagnolo, chiamato da un... Tra i giocatori arrivati a Formello per il raduno prima dell'inizio della nuova stagione, un solo volto nuovo, quello di Pedraza, arrivato nei giorni scorsi a Roma dal Villarreal. Primissime foto con i tifosi presenti, qualche autografo. Lo spagnolo, chiamato da un... VOCI DI MERCATO CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO | INTERESSE PER UN GIOCATORE DELLA REGGINA: LE ULTIME CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO - Si scalda l'asse Reggina-Lazio, nel nome di Lotito. Il presidente, proprietario di entrambe le società, potrebbe far passare un giocatore dalla Calabria a Formello. Secondo quanto riportato da Nicolò Schira, infatti, il club... CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO - Si scalda l'asse Reggina-Lazio, nel nome di Lotito. Il presidente, proprietario di entrambe le società, potrebbe far passare un giocatore dalla Calabria a Formello. Secondo quanto riportato da Nicolò Schira, infatti, il club...