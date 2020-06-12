PlayStation 5 / Specifiche tecniche, giochi in uscita, prezzo: quello che sappiamo
La nuova regina di casa Sony è in arrivo. Presentata ieri sera, la PlayStation 5 sarà venduta in due versioni. Una specifica importante poiché l'esorbitante prezzo apparso in anteprima su Amazon (680 euro ndr), potrebbe essere effettivamente riconducibile alla versione pro da 2TB di SSD. Per quanto concerne la versione base, in cui la SSD non tocca i 900GB (825 per la precisione ndr), al momento le indiscrezioni sul prezzo di vendita parlano di una cifra che si dovrebbe aggirare fra i 500 e i 549 euro. La PlayStation 5, apprezzata per l'estetica, sarà dotata delle seguenti specifiche tecniche:
CPU
x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”
8 Cores / 16 Threads/li>
Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz/li>
GPU
AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine
Ray Tracing Acceleration
Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)
System Memory
GDDR6 16GB
448GB/s Bandwidth
SSD
825GB
5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)
PS5 Game Disc
Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc
Video Out
Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)
Audio
“Tempest” 3D AudioTech
Nota già la prima trance di giochi in uscita, in cui spiccano fra le ricerche i colossi Gran Turismo 7, FIFA 21 e Resident Evil 8:
A Rat’s Quest The Way Back Home
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Battlefield 6
Chorus
Cygni All Guns Blazing
Dauntless
DiRT 5
Dragon Age 4
Dying Light 2
EA Sports NHL 21
FIFA 21
Godfall
Gods & Monster
Gothic Remake
MicroMan
Moonray
Nith’O Infinity Reborn
Obseerver System Redux
Path of Exile 2, Outirders
PsyHotel
Quantum Error
Rainbow Six Quarantine
Rainbow Six Siege
Redo! Enhanced Edition
Scarlet Nexus
Sniper Elite 5
Soulborn
Starfield
The Elder Scrolls 6
The Lord of the Rings Gollum
The Sims 5
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2
Warframe
Watch Dogs Legion
WRC 9