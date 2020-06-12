PlayStation 5 / Specifiche tecniche, giochi in uscita, prezzo: quello che sappiamo

La nuova regina di casa Sony è in arrivo. Presentata ieri sera, la PlayStation 5 sarà venduta in due versioni. Una specifica importante poiché l'esorbitante prezzo apparso in anteprima su Amazon (680 euro ndr), potrebbe essere effettivamente riconducibile alla versione pro da 2TB di SSD. Per quanto concerne la versione base, in cui la SSD non tocca i 900GB (825 per la precisione ndr), al momento le indiscrezioni sul prezzo di vendita parlano di una cifra che si dovrebbe aggirare fra i 500 e i 549 euro. La PlayStation 5, apprezzata per l'estetica, sarà dotata delle seguenti specifiche tecniche:

CPU

x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”

8 Cores / 16 Threads/li>

Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz/li>

GPU

AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine

Ray Tracing Acceleration

Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)

System Memory

GDDR6 16GB

448GB/s Bandwidth

SSD

825GB

5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)

PS5 Game Disc

Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc

Video Out

Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Audio

“Tempest” 3D AudioTech

Nota già la prima trance di giochi in uscita, in cui spiccano fra le ricerche i colossi Gran Turismo 7, FIFA 21 e Resident Evil 8:

A Rat’s Quest The Way Back Home

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Battlefield 6

Chorus

Cygni All Guns Blazing

Dauntless

DiRT 5

Dragon Age 4

Dying Light 2

EA Sports NHL 21

FIFA 21

Godfall

Gods & Monster

Gothic Remake

MicroMan

Moonray

Nith’O Infinity Reborn

Obseerver System Redux

Path of Exile 2, Outirders

PsyHotel

Quantum Error

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Siege

Redo! Enhanced Edition

Scarlet Nexus

Sniper Elite 5

Soulborn

Starfield

The Elder Scrolls 6

The Lord of the Rings Gollum

The Sims 5

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Warframe

Watch Dogs Legion

WRC 9