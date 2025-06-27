ROAD TO ITALY® – IL TUO FUTURO PROFESSIONALE COMINCIA QUI
Formazione. Opportunità. Inserimento.
Road to Italy® è molto più di un progetto: è un vero percorso di crescita che unisce persone e imprese. Aiutiamo chi arriva in Italia a formarsi e a trovare un lavoro qualificato. E offriamo alle aziende un canale diretto e sicuro per assumere personale affidabile, già formato e motivato.
Cosa offriamo:
Percorsi di formazione gratuiti
Supporto nella lingua, nei documenti e nella preparazione al lavoro
Matching con aziende in cerca di lavoratori pronti a entrare in organico
Che tu sia un ragazzo in cerca di un nuovo inizio, o un'impresa che ha bisogno di cuochi, tecnici, camerieri o operai formati e pronti... Road to Italy® è il ponte giusto per incontrarsi.
PER LE AZIENDE
Stiamo già collaborando con HR, cooperative e imprese italiane. Offriamo:
Selezione e formazione su misura
Ingresso in azienda rapido e accompagnato
Supporto completo in tutte le fasi del matching
PER CHI CERCA LAVORO
Hai talento, voglia di lavorare e cerchi una vera opportunità in Italia? Road to Italy® ti guida passo dopo passo:
Dalla formazione al primo contratto
Dall'inserimento al pieno inserimento sociale
Entra anche tu in Road to Italy®: il futuro si costruisce insieme.
Contatti
Mail: recruiting@siaservizi.com
Sito: www.proleadacademy.com
ROAD TO ITALY® – YOUR PROFESSIONAL FUTURE STARTS HERE
Training. Opportunity. Employment.
Road to Italy® is more than just a project — it’s a real path to growth, built to connect people and companies.
We help newcomers to Italy gain the skills they need and find qualified job opportunities. And we give businesses a direct, reliable way to hire motivated, pre-trained staff.
What we offer:
• Free training programs
• Support with language, paperwork, and job readiness
• Matching with companies looking to hire
Whether you’re someone starting fresh in a new country, or a business in need of skilled chefs, technicians, waiters, or workers — Road to Italy® is the bridge that brings you together.
FOR COMPANIES
We’re already working with HR teams, cooperatives, and businesses across Italy. We offer:
• Tailored selection and training
• Fast, guided integration into the workplace
• Full support through every stage of recruitment
FOR JOB SEEKERS
Do you have the drive, the talent, and the will to build a new life in Italy?
Road to Italy® supports you step by step:
• From training to your first contract
• From your first job to full integration
Join Road to Italy® – your future starts here, and we’ll build it together.
Contact us
Email: recruiting@siaservizi.com
Website: www.proleadacademy.com