ROAD TO ITALY® – IL TUO FUTURO PROFESSIONALE COMINCIA QUI

Formazione. Opportunità. Inserimento.

Road to Italy® è molto più di un progetto: è un vero percorso di crescita che unisce persone e imprese. Aiutiamo chi arriva in Italia a formarsi e a trovare un lavoro qualificato. E offriamo alle aziende un canale diretto e sicuro per assumere personale affidabile, già formato e motivato.

Cosa offriamo:

Percorsi di formazione gratuiti

Supporto nella lingua, nei documenti e nella preparazione al lavoro

Matching con aziende in cerca di lavoratori pronti a entrare in organico

Che tu sia un ragazzo in cerca di un nuovo inizio, o un'impresa che ha bisogno di cuochi, tecnici, camerieri o operai formati e pronti... Road to Italy® è il ponte giusto per incontrarsi.

PER LE AZIENDE

Stiamo già collaborando con HR, cooperative e imprese italiane. Offriamo:

Selezione e formazione su misura

Ingresso in azienda rapido e accompagnato

Supporto completo in tutte le fasi del matching



PER CHI CERCA LAVORO

Hai talento, voglia di lavorare e cerchi una vera opportunità in Italia? Road to Italy® ti guida passo dopo passo:

Dalla formazione al primo contratto

Dall'inserimento al pieno inserimento sociale

Entra anche tu in Road to Italy®: il futuro si costruisce insieme.

Contatti

Mail: recruiting@siaservizi.com

Sito: www.proleadacademy.com

ROAD TO ITALY® – YOUR PROFESSIONAL FUTURE STARTS HERE

Training. Opportunity. Employment.

Road to Italy® is more than just a project — it’s a real path to growth, built to connect people and companies.

We help newcomers to Italy gain the skills they need and find qualified job opportunities. And we give businesses a direct, reliable way to hire motivated, pre-trained staff.

What we offer:

• Free training programs

• Support with language, paperwork, and job readiness

• Matching with companies looking to hire

Whether you’re someone starting fresh in a new country, or a business in need of skilled chefs, technicians, waiters, or workers — Road to Italy® is the bridge that brings you together.

FOR COMPANIES

We’re already working with HR teams, cooperatives, and businesses across Italy. We offer:

• Tailored selection and training

• Fast, guided integration into the workplace

• Full support through every stage of recruitment

FOR JOB SEEKERS

Do you have the drive, the talent, and the will to build a new life in Italy?

Road to Italy® supports you step by step:

• From training to your first contract

• From your first job to full integration

Join Road to Italy® – your future starts here, and we’ll build it together.

Contact us

Email: recruiting@siaservizi.com

Website: www.proleadacademy.com