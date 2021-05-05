Premier League, ore è ufficiale: i tifosi tornano allo stadio per gli ultimi due turni

La Premier League sarà uno dei primi campionati europei a far tornare i tifosi allo stadio dopo l'emergenza Covid-19. La Lega inglese ha annunciato ufficialmente, tramite un comunicato, che nelle ultime due giornate di campionato i supporters delle squadre di casa potranno tornare sugli spalti, sempre se non ci saranno nuove restrizioni da parte del governo del Regno Unito. Gli stadi saranno a capacità ridotta e i calendari verranno riorganizzati per permettere a tutti i club di giocare una gara in casa.

