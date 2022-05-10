UFFICIALE - Haaland è un calciatore del Manchester City

10.05.2022
UFFICIALE - Haaland è un calciatore del Manchester City
Era nell’aria da tempo, adesso è arrivata la comunicazione ufficiale. Erling Braut Haaland dalla prossima stagione sarà un giocatore del Manchester City. Il club inglese ha pagato al Borussia Dortmund la clausola rescissoria da 75 milioni di euro per aggiudicarsi l’attaccante norvegese classe 2000. Per lui ingaggio da 30 milioni a stagione per i prossimi 5 anni. Di seguito il post Twitter con cui i Citizens hanno annunciato il primo grande colpo del calciomercato estivo 2022.