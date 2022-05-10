UFFICIALE - Haaland è un calciatore del Manchester City

Era nell’aria da tempo, adesso è arrivata la comunicazione ufficiale. Erling Braut Haaland dalla prossima stagione sarà un giocatore del Manchester City. Il club inglese ha pagato al Borussia Dortmund la clausola rescissoria da 75 milioni di euro per aggiudicarsi l’attaccante norvegese classe 2000. Per lui ingaggio da 30 milioni a stagione per i prossimi 5 anni. Di seguito il post Twitter con cui i Citizens hanno annunciato il primo grande colpo del calciomercato estivo 2022.

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.