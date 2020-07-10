Lazio, Berisha saluta: "Grazie per i bei momenti, rimarrete nel mio cuore"

Dopo due anni controversi e non molto fortunati, Valon Berisha lascia la Lazio ed approda in Francia allo Stade de Reims. Il centrocampista era ormai fuori dai piani di Inzaghi e questa cessione è la soluzione migliore per entrambe le parti. Con la maglia biancoceleste il giocatore ha vinto la Supercoppa Italiana contro la Juventus quest'inverno.

Tramite un post su Instagram, il calciatore ha voluto ringraziare e salutare la società e l'ambiente: "Grazie per le esperienze e i grandi momenti avuti insieme. A causa dei miei molti infortuni, il mio percorso alla Lazio è stato molto duro, ma ho apprezzato il club, il mister, i compagni e i tifosi che mi hanno sempre supportato. La Lazio rimarrà sempre nel mio cuore. Vi auguro un grande finale di stagione ed anche un grande futuro. Ho avuto il piacere di allenarmi e giocare con tutti voi. State in salute e in forza, ci vediamo presto. Sempre Forza Lazio, La Prima Squadra della Capitale".