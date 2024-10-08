Lazio, otto biancocelesti convocati dalle nazionali: tutti gli impegni
La Serie A si è presa una pausa, ora largo alle Nazionali. In casa Lazio sono otto i biancocelesti che hanno lasciato Formello per prendere parte ai ritiri con le rispettive selezioni: Hysaj, Isaksen, Guendouzi, Mandas, Marusic, Dele-Bashiru, Dia e Tchaouna. Di seguito il calendario con tutti gli impegni:
ALBANIA – Elseid Hysaj
UEFA Nations League| Rep. Ceca - Albania
Venerdì 11 ottobre ore 20:45
UEFA Nations League| Georgia - Albania
Lunedì 14 ottobre ore 18:00
DANIMARCA – Gustav Isaksen
UEFA Nations League| Spagna - Danimarca
Sabato 12 ottobre ore 20:45
UEFA Nations League| Svizzera - Danimarca
Martedì 15 ottobre ore 20:45
FRANCIA – Matteo Guendouzi
UEFA Nations League| Israele - Francia
Giovedì 10 ottobre ore 20:45
UEFA Nations League| Belgio - Francia
Lunedì 14 ottobre ore 20:45
GRECIA – Christos Mandas
UEFA Nations League| Inghilterra - Grecia
Giovedì 10 ottobre ore 20:45
UEFA Nations League| Grecia - Irlanda
Domenica 13 ottobre ore 20:45
MONTENEGRO – Adam Marusic
UEFA Nations League| Turchia - Montenegro
Venerdì 11 ottobre ore 20:45
UEFA Nations League| Galles - Montenegro
Lunedì 14 ottobre ore 20:45
NIGERIA – Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
Qualificazioni Coppa d'Africa| Nigeria - Libia
Venerdì 11 ottobre ore 18:00
Qualificazioni Coppa d'Africa| Libia - Nigeria
Martedì 15 ottobre ore 21:00
SENEGAL – Boulaye Dia
Qualificazioni Coppa d'Africa| Senegal - Malawi
Venerdì 11 ottobre ore 21:00
Qualificazioni Coppa d'Africa| Malawi - Senegal
Martedì 15 ottobre ore 21:00
FRANCIA U.21 – Loum Tchaouna
Qualificazioni EURO 2025 | Cipro - Francia
Venerdì 11 ottobre ore 21:00
Qualificazioni EURO 2025 | Francia - Austria
Martedì 15 ottobre ore 21:00