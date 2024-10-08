Lazio, otto biancocelesti convocati dalle nazionali: tutti gli impegni

WEBTV FORMELLO - LAZIO, 15’ APERTI AI MEDIA: ECCO LA RIFINITURA ANTI-DINAMO KIEV - FT&VD AGGIORNAMENTO ORE 11:54 - Dopo lo slalom, i giocatori proseguono il lavoro atletico, si parte con un semi affondo alternato, il giocatore si stabilizza e poi scatta in avanti. CLICCA QUI PER IL VIDEO DELL'ALLENAMENTO. AGGIORNAMENTO ORE 11:51 - Dopo una prima fase di... AGGIORNAMENTO ORE 11:54 - Dopo lo slalom, i giocatori proseguono il lavoro atletico, si parte con un semi affondo alternato, il giocatore si stabilizza e poi scatta in avanti. CLICCA QUI PER IL VIDEO DELL'ALLENAMENTO. AGGIORNAMENTO ORE 11:51 - Dopo una prima fase di... VOCI DI MERCATO CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO | DALL'ARGENTINA: "NEL MIRINO UN NUOVO ESTERNO DESTRO" CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO - Il calciomercato non dorme mai, nemmeno nel pieno della stagione. Le voci corrono e mettono in mezzo anche la nuova Lazio di Marco Baroni, che tra Serie A ed Europa League sta volando a suon di gol e vittorie (tre consecutive). Dall'Argentina... CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO - Il calciomercato non dorme mai, nemmeno nel pieno della stagione. Le voci corrono e mettono in mezzo anche la nuova Lazio di Marco Baroni, che tra Serie A ed Europa League sta volando a suon di gol e vittorie (tre consecutive). Dall'Argentina...