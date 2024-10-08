Lazio, otto biancocelesti convocati dalle nazionali: tutti gli impegni

08.10.2024 17:00 di  Martina Barnabei  Twitter:    vedi letture
La Serie A si è presa una pausa, ora largo alle Nazionali. In casa Lazio sono otto i biancocelesti che hanno lasciato Formello per prendere parte ai ritiri con le rispettive selezioni: Hysaj, Isaksen, Guendouzi, Mandas, Marusic, Dele-Bashiru, Dia e Tchaouna. Di seguito il calendario con tutti gli impegni:

ALBANIA – Elseid Hysaj

UEFA Nations League| Rep. Ceca - Albania

Venerdì 11 ottobre ore 20:45

UEFA Nations League| Georgia - Albania

Lunedì 14 ottobre ore 18:00

DANIMARCA – Gustav Isaksen 

UEFA Nations League| Spagna - Danimarca

Sabato 12 ottobre ore 20:45

UEFA Nations League| Svizzera - Danimarca

Martedì 15 ottobre ore 20:45

FRANCIA – Matteo Guendouzi 

UEFA Nations League| Israele - Francia

Giovedì 10 ottobre ore 20:45

UEFA Nations League| Belgio - Francia

Lunedì 14 ottobre ore 20:45

GRECIA – Christos Mandas

UEFA Nations League| Inghilterra - Grecia

Giovedì 10 ottobre ore 20:45

UEFA Nations League| Grecia - Irlanda

Domenica 13 ottobre ore 20:45 

MONTENEGRO – Adam Marusic

UEFA Nations League| Turchia - Montenegro

Venerdì 11 ottobre ore 20:45

UEFA Nations League| Galles - Montenegro

Lunedì 14 ottobre ore 20:45

NIGERIA – Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Qualificazioni Coppa d'Africa| Nigeria - Libia

Venerdì 11 ottobre ore 18:00

Qualificazioni Coppa d'Africa| Libia - Nigeria

Martedì 15 ottobre ore 21:00

SENEGAL – Boulaye Dia

Qualificazioni Coppa d'Africa| Senegal - Malawi

Venerdì 11 ottobre ore 21:00 

Qualificazioni Coppa d'Africa| Malawi - Senegal

Martedì 15 ottobre ore 21:00

FRANCIA U.21 – Loum Tchaouna

Qualificazioni EURO 2025 | Cipro - Francia

Venerdì 11 ottobre ore 21:00 

Qualificazioni EURO 2025 | Francia - Austria

Martedì 15 ottobre ore 21:00

