La Lega Serie A ha diffuso data, orario e programmazione tv degli ottavi di finale di Coppa Italia: Lazio - Cremonese e il quadro completo
11.12.2019 07:25 di Alessandro Vittori Twitter:    Vedi letture
Coppa Italia, Lazio - Cremonese a gennaio: data, orario e copertura tv

La Lega Serie A ha comunicato sul proprio sito ufficiale il programma degli ottavi di finale di Coppa Italia. La Lazio scenderà in campo martedì 14 gennaio alle ore 17.30 all'Olimpico contro la Cremonese, con diretta su Rai Due. Di seguito il programma completo. 

GIOVEDÌ 9 GENNAIO 2020

Torino - Genoa ORE 21.15 RAI 2

MARTEDÌ 14 GENNAIO 2020

Napoli - Perugia ORE 15.00 RAI 2
Lazio - Cremonese ORE 17.30 RAI 2
Inter - Cagliari ORE 20.45 RAI 1

MERCOLEDÌ 15 GENNAIO 2020

Fiorentina - Atalanta ORE 15.00 RAI 2
Milan - Spal ORE 17.30 RAI 2
Juventus - Udinese ORE 20.45 RAI 1

GIOVEDÌ 16 GENNAIO 2020

Parma - Roma ORE 21.15 RAI 2 

Pubblicato il 10/12 alle 15.42
