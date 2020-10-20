IL TABELLINO di Lazio - Borussia Dortmund 3-1
UEFA Champions League 2020-2021
Girone F - 1ª giornata
Martedì 20 ottobre 2020, ore 21:00
Stadio Olimpico di Roma
LAZIO-BORUSSIA DORTMUND 3-1
Marcatore: 6' Immobile (L), 23' Luiz Felipe (L), 71' Haaland (B), 76' Akpa Akpro (L)
LAZIO (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe (51' Hoedt), Acerbi; Marusic, Milinkovic (67' Akpa Akpro), Leiva, Luis Alberto (80' Parolo), Fares; Correa (67' Muriqi), Immobile (80' Caicedo). A disp.: Alia, Reina, D. Anderson, Armini, Escalante, Czyz. All.: Simone Inzaghi
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (3-4-2-1): Hitz; Piszczek (65' Brandt), Hummels, Delaney; Meunier, Bellingham (46' Reyna), Witsel, Guerreiro; Reus (78' Reinier), Sancho; Haaland. A disp.: Burki, Morey, Dahoud, Passlack, Knauff, Raschl. All.: Lucien Favre
Arbitro: Clément Turpin
Assistenti: Nicolas Danos-Cyril Gringore
Quarto uomo: Frank Schneider
V.A.R.: François Letexier
A.V.A.R.: Jérôme Brisard
NOTE. Ammoniti: 42' Luis Alberto (L), 62' Reyna (B), Delaney (B), 84' Strakosha (L)
Recupero: 1' pt