Atalanta, Sarri inizia la Conference League: ecco il sorteggio

WEBTV PEDRAZA ALLA LAZIO: ECCO LA FRASE PRIMA DI ENTRARE A FORMELLO - VD Tra i giocatori arrivati a Formello per il raduno prima dell'inizio della nuova stagione, un solo volto nuovo, quello di Pedraza, arrivato nei giorni scorsi a Roma dal Villarreal. Primissime foto con i tifosi presenti, qualche autografo. Lo spagnolo, chiamato da un... Tra i giocatori arrivati a Formello per il raduno prima dell'inizio della nuova stagione, un solo volto nuovo, quello di Pedraza, arrivato nei giorni scorsi a Roma dal Villarreal. Primissime foto con i tifosi presenti, qualche autografo. Lo spagnolo, chiamato da un... VOCI DI MERCATO CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO | TORNA DI MODA DODZIC? LE ULTIME CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO - Il nome di Stefan Dodzic torna di moda dalle parti di Formello. Accostato con insistenza alla Lazio durante il mercato di gennaio, il centrocampista serbo di proprietà dell'Almeria può rivelarsi un'opzione per la nuova trequarti di... CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO - Il nome di Stefan Dodzic torna di moda dalle parti di Formello. Accostato con insistenza alla Lazio durante il mercato di gennaio, il centrocampista serbo di proprietà dell'Almeria può rivelarsi un'opzione per la nuova trequarti di...