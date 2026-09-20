Lazio, otto giocatori convocati in Nazionale: tutti gli impegni
Inizia la sosta per le nazionali. Sono ben otto i giocatori della Lazio convocati dai rispettivi paesi: si tratta di Mandas, Sutalo, Provstgaard, Nuno Tavares, Taylor, Frattesi, Gudmundsson e Isaksen. Di seguito tutti i loro impegni.
GRECIA | Christos Mandas
Nations League | Serbia - Grecia
Giovedì 24 settembre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Germania - Grecia
Domenica 27 settembre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Grecia - Olanda
Giovedì 1 ottobre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Grecia - Germania
Domenica 4 ottobre, ore 20:45
DANIMARCA | Oliver Provstgaard & Gustav Isaksen
Nations League | Norvegia - Danimarca
Giovedì 24 settembre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Danimarca - Galles
Domenica 27 settembre, ore 18
Nations League | Danimarca - Portogallo
Giovedì 1 ottobre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Galles - Danimarca
Domenica 4 ottobre, ore 20:45
CROAZIA | Josip Sutalo
Nations League | Repubblica Ceca - Croazia
Sabato 26 settembre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Spagna - Croazia
Martedì 29 settembre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Croazia - Inghilterra
Sabato 3 ottobre, ore 18
Nations League | Croazia - Spagna
Martedì 6 ottobre, ore 20:45
PORTOGALLO | Nuno Tavares
Nations League | Portogallo - Galles
Giovedì 24 settembre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Norvegia - Portogallo
Domenica 27 settembre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Danimarca - Portogallo
Giovedì 1 ottobre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Portogallo - Norvegia
Domenica 4 ottobre, ore 20:45
OLANDA | Kenneth Taylor
Nations League | Olanda - Germania
Giovedì 24 settembre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Serbia - Olanda
Domenica 27 settembre, ore 18
Nations League | Grecia - Olanda
Giovedì 1 ottobre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Olanda - Serbia
Domenica 4 ottobre, ore 20:45
ITALIA | Davide Frattesi
Nations League | Italia - Belgio
Venerdì 25 settembre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Turchia - Italia
Lunedì 28 settembre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Francia - Italia
Venerdì 2 ottobre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Italia - Turchia
Lunedì 5 ottobre, ore 20:45
ISLANDA | Albert Gudmundsson
Nations League | Islanda - Estonia
Sabato 26 settembre, ore 18
Nations League | Lussemburgo - Islanda
Martedì 29 settembre, ore 20:45
Nations League | Islanda - Bulgaria
Sabato 3 ottobre, ore 18
Nations League | Estonia - Islanda
Martedì 6 ottobre, ore 20:45