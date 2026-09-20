Lazio, otto giocatori convocati in Nazionale: tutti gli impegni

20.09.2026 11:00 di  Andrea Castellano  Twitter:    vedi letture
Lazio, otto giocatori convocati in Nazionale: tutti gli impegni
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Inizia la sosta per le nazionali. Sono ben otto i giocatori della Lazio convocati dai rispettivi paesi: si tratta di Mandas, Sutalo, Provstgaard, Nuno Tavares, Taylor, Frattesi, Gudmundsson e Isaksen. Di seguito tutti i loro impegni.

GRECIA | Christos Mandas

Nations League | Serbia - Grecia

Giovedì 24 settembre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Germania - Grecia

Domenica 27 settembre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Grecia - Olanda

Giovedì 1 ottobre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Grecia - Germania

Domenica 4 ottobre, ore 20:45

DANIMARCA | Oliver Provstgaard & Gustav Isaksen

Nations League | Norvegia - Danimarca

Giovedì 24 settembre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Danimarca - Galles

Domenica 27 settembre, ore 18

Nations League | Danimarca - Portogallo

Giovedì 1 ottobre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Galles - Danimarca

Domenica 4 ottobre, ore 20:45

CROAZIA | Josip Sutalo

Nations League | Repubblica Ceca - Croazia

Sabato 26 settembre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Spagna - Croazia

Martedì 29 settembre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Croazia - Inghilterra

Sabato 3 ottobre, ore 18

Nations League | Croazia - Spagna

Martedì 6 ottobre, ore 20:45

PORTOGALLO | Nuno Tavares

Nations League | Portogallo - Galles

Giovedì 24 settembre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Norvegia - Portogallo

Domenica 27 settembre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Danimarca - Portogallo

Giovedì 1 ottobre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Portogallo - Norvegia

Domenica 4 ottobre, ore 20:45

OLANDA | Kenneth Taylor

Nations League | Olanda - Germania

Giovedì 24 settembre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Serbia - Olanda

Domenica 27 settembre, ore 18

Nations League | Grecia - Olanda

Giovedì 1 ottobre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Olanda - Serbia

Domenica 4 ottobre, ore 20:45

ITALIA | Davide Frattesi

Nations League | Italia - Belgio

Venerdì 25 settembre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Turchia - Italia

Lunedì 28 settembre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Francia - Italia

Venerdì 2 ottobre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Italia - Turchia

Lunedì 5 ottobre, ore 20:45

ISLANDA | Albert Gudmundsson

Nations League | Islanda - Estonia

Sabato 26 settembre, ore 18

Nations League | Lussemburgo - Islanda

Martedì 29 settembre, ore 20:45

Nations League | Islanda - Bulgaria

Sabato 3 ottobre, ore 18

Nations League | Estonia - Islanda

Martedì 6 ottobre, ore 20:45

Andrea Castellano
autore
Andrea Castellano
Roma, classe 2003. Giornalista pubblicista da ottobre 2023. Redattore e inviato per Lalaziosiamonoi.it. Inviato e speaker per Radio Laziale.